Support new currency, media urged

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere receives a book from author and lawyer, Kensington Marufu entitled “Touched by Grace” on Thursday during a National Aids Council and media workshop in Chinhoyi. The book chronicles Marufu’s life journey from the time he tested HIV positive in 2000.

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has urged the media to take a leading role in encouraging people to support the country’s new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) as it gives the nation freedom and the right to self determination.

Speaking to journalists at a workshop in Chinhoyi this week, Minister Muswere said so much had been achieved under the New Dispensation because of development-oriented policies implemented by President Mnangagwa.

He said the President was transparent, accountable and a visionary who had allowed and respected freedom of expression, enabling the media to operate freely.

Minister Muswere implored media to be part of the confidence building process as the country transitioned to the use of ZiG.

“Ignore the alarmists and prophets of doom. Yes, freedom of expression is constitutional and as Government, we respect that, but we want ethical journalism that is factual and accurate.

“There are those alarmists and social media terrorists who are blind to see the thousands of infrastructure projects completed and other ongoing projects which include roads, the RG Mugabe Airport, the new Parliament building, new dams, new power stations, new houses and new courts etc.

“We don’t want that kind of journalism. The country comes first. The Zimbabwe Media Commission should take a lead in working with all media practitioners to develop codes of conduct and ethics,” said Minister Muswere.

The growth of the country’s GDP and GDP per capita was evidence of the success.

On the theme of the workshop organised by the National Aids Council, Minister Muswere lauded journalists from across the media divide for their reportage that had seen Zimbabwe registering success towards eliminating HIV and AIDS by 2030

Over the past few years, Zimbabwe, with about 10 percent of its population living with HIV/AIDS, has been on the right trajectory in the fight against the pandemic with the introduction of various mechanisms among them the National Aids Trust (Aids Levy).

The country set 2030 as the year by which it should have eliminated HIV and AIDS, the same year it eyes to attain an upper-middle-income economy.

Speaking on Thursday to journalists drawn from various media houses across the country during a two-day National Aids Council (NAC) and Media workshop in Chinhoyi, Minister Muswere applauded the media for its effective communication role which has seen Zimbabwe edging closer to its set targets of saving those living with HIV/AIDS while at the same plugging taps of any new infections.

“I am advised that currently in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe has done extremely well to combat and reduce the prevalence of HIV and AIDS in our country and NAC has credited part of the success to the role of the media in raising awareness and in educating and informing the population of Zimbabwe,” he said.

With Zimbabwe edging towards an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, Dr Muswere challenged journalists to play a role in national development.

“Journalists have a role to play in health matters and nation building because the health of the population defines the past, the current circumstances, the challenges, the opportunities and the resilience, the dedication and commitment of Zimbabweans. The health of the nation defines the future of our country and journalists have a role to play,” he added.

NAC chief executive officer, Dr Bernard Madzima, in a speech read by the organisation’s monitoring and evaluation director, Mr Amon Mpofu, said the quest to eliminate HIV by 2030 is achievable.

“We have achieved a lot in our HIV interventions and we are certain that we will eliminate HIV and AIDS by 2030, the media is a key stakeholder towards realisation of that goal.

He said the proper flow of information on HIV and AIDS required a mutual partnership between the media and his organisation.

Full report on www.herald.co.zw

“That partnership should facilitate deliberate sharing of information and accurate as well as responsible reporting, spurred by national interest and the pursuit of a development agenda anchored on the ideals of the National Development Strategy 1,” he said.

The attendees including the Minister, were touched by the testimony and life of Mr Kensington Marufu, a legal practitioner and author living with HIV/AIDS.

The 30-year-old tested positive for HIV when he was 10 and struggled through life’s hardships and stereotyping.

“I tested positive in 2000 alongside my parents who later passed on. I then lived with relatives and had to work on farms for a living.

“I passed one subject during my first sitting then two years later I was advised to go back to school starting in Form 3 and I managed to score 4 As 3 Bs and a C.

“I was then sponsored by someone to do my A Level studies and I managed to get 15 points at the age of 24 before enrolling at a law school. I have since accepted my situation and I want to inspire others who think living with HIV means the end of the road,” he said.

Mr Marufu has authored a book entitled “Touched by Grace” in which he chronicled his experience as a person living with HIV for over three decades.

He gifted Minister Jenfan Muswere the book during a media workshop.