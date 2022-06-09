SuperSport Utd leaves Mahachi in the cold

Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premiership side SuperSport United have indicated they will not renew troubled Zimbabwe international Kuda Mahachi’s contract when it expires at the end of this month.

Mahachi was suspended by the club last month and has been involved in a legal battle to clear his name after he was linked to allegations of abusing his four-year-old son, Diego.

The footballer has been accused by his ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu of scalding his son during a recent visit to South Africa. The boy allegedly suffered third-degree burns which led to the amputation of his leg.

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews told Skepe Matsebane on Power Sport Extra that Mahachi remained suspended over the case and the club will also not extend his contract which runs out by the end of the month.

“He’s been on suspension. I’ve met with him personally and his lawyer, and we’ve just decided that from our part as a football club this matter is a serious matter, that he needs to go and attend to, and see to his family and his priorities,” said Matthews.

“We suspended him from all football activities at that time, he remained suspended. His contract expires on the 30th of June, so there won’t really be any further action on our part.

“We’ve encouraged him to focus on clearing his name, and making sure his child gets the best-rehabilitated care as possible, given the current situation.

“That is something you’d need to speak to Kuda about. As from a club perspective, his contract expires at the end of the month, it won’t be renewed. He remains on suspension until all these issues between himself and his personal family situation are resolved.”