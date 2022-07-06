SuperSport Utd dismiss Masiyiwa links

Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premiership football side SuperSport United have said their club is not on sale after it was this week linked with a possible takeover by Zimbabwean billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa.

The club, which is home to Zimbabwean players Onisimor Bhasera and George Chigova, today broke their silence in a statement from the management to the players and officials, addressing the swirling rumours that they wanted dispose of the club.

Reports from South Africa indicated that Zimbabwean telecommunications mogul and founder of Econet Global Telecommunications Company, Masiyiwa, was in line to buy the club. South Africa’s Bidvest Wits were also reported to be interested in the take over.

This is the third time that SuperSport United, which is owned by MultiChoice Group, has been linked with a possible sale but the club has on all occasions dismissed the proposition.

“SuperSport United has been made aware of the old repeated rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club. Please note that these rumours are completely untrue,” SuperSport United said in a brief statement.

They also threatened to take legal action.

“As stated when these false rumours started in 2019, the club is not for sale. The club is seeking legal advice on the publications or persons involved in continually issuing these false statements,” read the statement.