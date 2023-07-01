Super Sunday loading

HAPPY COMPANY . . . Zimbabwe cricket players (from left to right) Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza during one of the ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six games. — Picture: Zimbabwe Cricket.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are set for their biggest test in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tomorrow when they face Sri Lanka in a Super Six match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

They passed the first test against one of the pre-tournament favourites West Indies last week and now they clash with the tournament’s highest-ranked side in what is probably going to be the highlight of the Super Six games, featuring two teams that have not tasted defeat in this campaign.

And, depending on the result of the match between the West Indies and Scotland at Harare Sports Club today, the winner between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka could land one of the two tickets to the ICC World Cup finals set for India later this year, with a game to spare.

Zimbabwe kicked off their Super Six campaign with a nervy 14-runs win over Oman to maintain their record intact.

The Sri Lankans were also made to sweat yesterday for their 21-runs win over the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Luke Jongwe, whose unbeaten 28-ball 43 proved crucial against a spirited Oman, has backed the home team to continue with their momentum.

“I can’t say much but as a team I think we are playing well. I hope we continue in the same vein,” he said.

“We are not really looking far ahead of ourselves. We are just taking it game by game. The game against Oman is now past and we now face Sri Lanka and that’s how we are going to play. “We are just here to win and we have won one in the Super Six. We are left with two games and we are going to try and win the two games.

“We are just going to be us and not focus too much on Sri Lanka. We are just going to focus on our cricket, how we are going to bat, bowl and field,” said Jongwe.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are tied on six points but the Asians returned to the top of the Super Six table yesterday courtesy of a superior net run rate.

The two teams are favourites to go all the way to the final, with one more win for each of them in their last two rounds of play.

But apart from Oman, who were eliminated following the loss to Zimbabwe, all the teams still have mathematical chances of making the final.

Scotland, who are in third place on two points and with three games still to play, pose the biggest challenge to both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as they could get to eight points if they win all fixtures, beginning with the tough one against the Windies today.

Netherlands’ chances were curtailed by yesterday’s loss, as they can only get to six points if they win the two remaining games. West Indies, who entered the Super Six Stage with no point have the most difficult prospects as they need to win all three matches to get to six points.

Zimbabwe are bidding to qualify for the global one-day showpiece following an eight-year absence after missing out on the 2019 edition in England and Wales.

Players like Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie and bowler Richard Ngarava have been in fine form. They have also made the most of the support from the home crowds after featuring in some sold out games.

“I think the crowd is our 12th man,” said Jongwe.

“Every time when things look like they are not going our way we always look to them, cheering us from morning up to the end of the day, and it keeps us going. Even if you want to give up you always look at them and you always want to play for them,” he added.

ZC are setting up a fan park at Harare Sports Club tomorrow where the spectators can follow the game in Bulawayo from a giant screen free of charge.

“The fan park will remain in place for the live screening of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup World Cup Qualifier 2023 final scheduled for 9 July,” said ZC in a statement.

Sri Lanka have been in imperious form especially with the ball, making up for their poor fortunes with the bat. Their bowlers have managed to keep opponents below 200 in all the four games they played in the tournament.

Sri Lanka batting coach Naveed Nawaz believes their bowling is their biggest weapon.

“Every game is going to be a good one because in the Super Six all the teams are going to be strong as well as the square looks a bit tired now as well and wickets are going to be slower.

“So the side that adapts well to the conditions and hold their nerve will definitely have a better chance of coming out on top at the end. But definitely we back ourselves to bat and bowl as we did,” said Nawaz.

“Throughout the tournament we have managed to keep every side under 200 so far. So our bowling has been good from the start of the tournament,” said Nawaz.

Fixtures

Today: West Indies v Scotland (HSC),

Tomorrow: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka (Queens Sports Club)