Sun sets on 58-year cycling career

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Mr Wilson Dube’s recollection of events, places and dates belies his advanced age, even extending to small things like the price tag of his first bicycle, bought in 1966 for £7.

Now 84, he recalls the date of the start of his cycling journey, June 16 1966, as if it was yesterday.

A long 58 years have since passed, but he still recalls the excitement he felt when he bought a second-hand bicycle from a shop in Kwekwe for a then pricey £7.

It was a frame, which was fitted with new components such as spokes, wheels, tyres and brakes while he waited.

Restricted access to bicycles at Shabanie Mine, where cycling club members could only use them during prescribed times and lock them up, drove him to buy his own bicycle.

The few minutes to use the bicycle could not satisfy his passion for cycling, as he needed more time and a flexible training regime that allowed him to be competitive.

As time washes away the potency of nefarious activities, never to have any bearing on his life today, Mr Dube confessed to occasionally stealing bicycles to cycle from Shabanie Mine to Dadaya and back.

“We would get access to the bicycles but I was always disappointed that they would be locked up when I still wanted to practise,” said Mr Dube.

“As a result, I decided to go to Kwekwe where I bought my own bicycle for £7 and I asked them to prepare it so that I could cycle to Zvishavane.”

He could not immediately ride the bicycle as it was late and he had to take a bus to Shurugwi where he slept for the night before cycling home to Zvishavane.

His first major competition was the Chamber of Mines Race in Mhangura in 1966 where came third.

Mr Dube was built for long distances and not sprints.

“I was not used to the short races so I came out third and that is when I realised that I needed my own bicycle to be competitive,” said Mr Dube.

Mines used to hold annual cycling competitions in June, termed Chamber of Mines races, which would rotate among Mhangura, Zvishavane and Hwange.

He was in it for long distances and indeed, over the years he has cycled from Harare to Bulawayo, Harare to Chihota, Zvishavane to Bulawayo and Bulawayo to Hwange among other long distances.

Mr Dube has participated in numerous races, ascended and descended many steep roads, gaining envy and admiration from fellow participants.

Pain became the tonic to his existence.

“I have gained a lot from cycling and one of the best things has been that I have not been admitted to hospital for the 84 years I have lived,” he said.

“The only time I have been to a hospital was when I got injured during races. I think this has to do with the fitness I gained from cycling.”

However, for all the trophies, medals and success on the road, Mr Dube could not participate in international cycling tournaments outside the country, as he never held a passport.

“The mine never allowed me to compete outside the country, even as I was good enough to beat everyone on the road. To date, I do not have a passport. That is my only regret of not being able to compete outside the country,” he said.

Twice he has been victim of hit and run drivers, once from a car and once from a kombi, but neither could stop his 58-year cycling streak.

Last year he was hit by a bus while on one of his numerous rides that have been a part of his life since 1966 and he decided to retire from cycling.

“It was a freak accident near Shashi River Bridge that occurred when I was hit by a bus while riding and broke my leg in the process.

“I stayed in hospital in Bulawayo and Karanda where I recovered.

“That is when I decided that I could not continue cycling and should instead concentrate on spending time with my wife of 57 years, our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” he said.

It was a rude awakening to his advanced age, prompting deep soul searching which doused the fire to actively participate in the sport.

As a result, he could not participate at this year’s 320km Tour de Great Dyke race.

He attended to offer moral support to the field of more than 100 cyclists that took part in the competition for charity.

As he called time on his cycling career, he got plaudits from stakeholders, including Exide who gave him a 2kV solar power system as a token of appreciation for resilience and longevity.

A tearful Mr Dube could not believe that the sport that he cherished for all these years could one day reward him.

“I thought that these races would die with the departure of the whites who were at the forefront in organising the activities but we are comforted that some among us are also taking up the mantle,” he said.

“I now want the young ones to take up the challenge and also take the sport forward.”

As the sun sets on Mr Dube’s cycling career, another sun rose in the form of 12-year-old Felix Phiri who has been inspired by the octogenarian’s resilience and enduring legacy.

He has taken up the challenge of cycling with the hope to stay long and inspire future generations in the same way that Mr Dube has done.

“I was inspired by my father Enoch Phiri who is also a cyclist and Mr Wilson Dube who has been in the game since 1966. I want to make an impact in the sport and compete internationally,” he said.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo implored Felix to extol the virtues of discipline and perseverance espoused by Mr Dube.

As the octogenarian blew the starting whistle, Felix was in the field of cyclists, far older and experienced than him but the words of his father and the life history of Mr Dube pushed him to believe that one day the focus would be on him.

Many years have passed, many bicycles were bought along the way, the first one bought for £7 in 1966 was worn out and discarded but it remains the most talked about.