Sulu lets the good old times roll

Arts Reporter

Musician Suluman Chimbetu reckons the good old times are back as fans continue to show him loyalty despite starving them of new stuff on the market.

Sulu, who turns 41 on May 27, says he will give it all when it comes to treating his fans with music.

“Each time I appear on stage, I make sure that my fans are happy because they pay us to attend our shows,” he said. “As artistes, we need to value our fans because they can easily make or break us. I have seen quite a number of artistes who have lost the plot by not respecting fans, which is very bad.”

Unlike some artistes who do not give it all when it comes to shows, Sulu thinks he has been doing his best.

“I am one of the artistes who can play my usual hours even if it means performing before 10 or less people,” he said.

“I know the people who would have attended my show will then inform others that I am still the best.

“I was taught by my father that I should always honour my fans in the best way I can and this is what I am putting into practice. I can’t afford to disappoint my fans because they really value my music.”

Sulu, who was busy for the greater part of January when most artistes were on annual leave, said his fans had been demanding more shows.

“At times when we planned a break, we ended up regrouping owing to the demand for our music,” he said.

“I witnessed it in January when we had more bookings than any other artiste in the mainstream music industry. We are happy that we still have fans who appreciate us even when some people are wishing us bad luck.”

Sulu assured his fans that the album drought would soon be addressed.

“I’m sorry to my fans for not giving them a new album,” he said.

“We were also affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past few years and it was hard for us to release an album. However, we have never stopped recording new stuff because we knew that no situation is permanent.

“Now that Covid-19 is under control, fans can expect an album at the beginning of winter.

“Everything is set and we are just waiting for the finalisation of dates, but it might be in May.”