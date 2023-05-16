Sudan appeals for humanitarian aid

The violence has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes,

Rejoice Makoni Herald Correspondent

The Sudanese Embassy in Zimbabwe is appealing to Zimbabweans, Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations accredited to Zimbabwe for humanitarian aid.

The need for humanitarian assistance has arisen due to the ongoing conflict between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces [RSF], which has since killed thousands and displaced millions.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the rebel forces has been going on despite the calling of a truce by the United Nations and many people have been killed and infrastructure destroyed.

In a statement on Sunday, the embassy said there was a dire food and health situation in Sudan due to the war that started more than a month ago.

“Rebel forces have resorted to sabotaging infrastructure, disrupting water and electricity services, turning hospitals into army barracks and using civilians as human shields.

“These practices have led to the suffering of citizens and deprived them access to treatment and food,” read the statement.

The Government of Sudan has allocated the Port of Sudan, the airport of Sudan, Dangola and Wadi Sayedna Military base to receive the aid provided that it is distributed by the United Nations agencies in accordance with the procedures of the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Government has deplored the convening of a special session of the Human Rights Council on Sudan currently underway in the city of Jeddah.

“In line with the principles established in the Charter of the United Nations regarding respect for sovereignty and independence of states we reject the resolution that was adopted on the session which did not garner any support of any African or Arab country.”

Recently, Sudan called for the international community to put the Rapid Rebel Forces [RFS] before the mechanisms of national and international justice.

The call came after the recent attacks on the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Seychelles and offices of the headquarters of the African Union Laison in Khartoum.

“We strongly condemn the brutal attacks being carried out by the rebel Rapid Support militia forces without observing the international laws regarding sanctity on the protection of Headquarters of Diplomatic missions, international and regional organisations.

“The rebel forces tempered with documents, vandalised furniture and stole a 2016 Tucson vehicle,” read the statement.