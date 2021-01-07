Submission of tax returns on employment income

Employers are required to extract from their payrolls the ITF 16 return and submit to ZIMRA by 30 January 2021. The ITF16 is the return for employment income which is based on remuneration received and accrued in 2020.

Please note that 2020 year of assessment has two tax periods; January to July and August to December.

Separate ITF16 returns must be submitted for the two periods. The returns for the two periods are submitted in:

(a) Zimbabwe dollars for remuneration received and accrued in Zimbabwe dollars; and

(b) Foreign currency for remuneration received or accrued or deemed received or accrued in foreign currency for purposes of determination of PAYE.

The ITF16 should include but not limited to the following information:

Employee number; National Registration number of employee; First name; Surname; Salary; Bonus; Gratuity; Other income earned; Pension deductions; Membership subscriptions paid to business, trade, technical or professional association; Medical aid contributions; Medical expenses; PAYE paid;

To note is that the factors listed above are for guidance but the ITF16 must have all the types of remuneration, deductions, and credits for the year.

Submission

The following e-mail addresses should be used to submit the ITF16 Returns:

Chiredzi – [email protected]

Gweru – [email protected]

Harare – [email protected]

Hwange – [email protected]

Kadoma – [email protected]

Kwekwe – [email protected]

Masvingo – [email protected]

Bulawayo – [email protected]

Mutare – [email protected]

Victoria Falls – [email protected]

My Taxes, My Duties: Building my Zimbabwe

