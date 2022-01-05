Style Icon Zim Awards preps on course

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of the inaugural fashion awards say preparations for the ceremony are at an advanced stage with the nominees list to be announced next week Monday.

The awards dubbed, “Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards” (SIZA) will be held on February 12 at the Rainbow Towers.

The show which will honour Zimbabwe’s finest fashionistas, designers, writers, bloggers, retailers, business personnel, pastors, corporates and stylists among others will be held in partnership with Gateway Stream platform who will stream the event, live.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, one of the founding members of the awards Lillian Madyara said such a prestigious event was long overdue.

“We have been having a lot of awards in the country but the fashion side has been overlooked and as a team we have decided to have a show honouring those in the fashion world,” she said.

“We struck a deal with Gateway Streams and some of the reputable events service providers and it is all systems go as preparations are on course. We have been planning this for the past five months.”

Madyara affectionately known as “Hollywood Lee” said they had set aside a team who are finalising on the nomination list.

“We have engaged some of the local pioneers of fashion to deliberate on the nomination list.

“The list will be announced on Monday via different social media platforms,” she said.

She added that the event will see some of the local and foreign artistes performing.

“As of now we can’t release the list of performers as we still have to finalise the contracts. We just wanted to announce the date and venue for the show. For now, we are sticking to the Covid-19 regulations on the numbers and virtual platforms. If there are any changes we will update on the latest developments from the performing artistes to the number of attendees,” said Madyara.

She said the show will start off with a fashion exhibition in the afternoon.

“We are going to have 10 exhibitors in the afternoon who will showcase their wares.

“We are proposing to have a tunnel for the red carpet and we hope to achieve our dream and vision as we are also partnering with some sponsors. A call has been made to those who also want to partner the awards,” she said.