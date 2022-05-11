Stunner’s lawyer attacks the State

Stunner's lawyer attacks the State

The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The lawyer representing hip hop singer Stunner, born Desmond Chideme has accused the State of trying to go into the streets and fish out false and hungry witnesses to come and support the complainant’s testimony.

Chideme is facing allegations of assaulting his wife, Dyonne Tafirenyika following a misunderstanding over her phone following his performance at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare recently.

His lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni was responding to an application for postponement of the trial by the State after it submitted that they are two witnesses who needed to be recorded statements.

The State applied for the matter to be postponed to May 30 to give it space to record statements from two witnesses which it doesn’t know at this stage.

“My client now feels the State is biased towards him and has joined the complainant in persecuting him. It’s no longer prosecution.

“The State is going out to hunt in the dark, it does not know who it is looking for and is expecting to come with a witness who will support the evidence of the complainant,” said Mr Mthombeni.

He said if the State wants the matter to be postponed, the court should remove his client from remand.

Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure deferred the matter to June 13 for trial commencement.

