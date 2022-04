Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

HIP HOP singer Stunner, born Desmond Chideme, appeared in court today on allegations of assaulting his wife, Dyonne Tafirenyika following a misunderstanding over her phone after his weekend’s performance at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Stunner, who was represented by lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni, denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure.

He was charged with physical abuse.