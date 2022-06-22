Stunner claims ex-wife cheated

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Hip Hop artiste Desmond Chideme who is facing domestic violence charges told the court today that his ex-wife Dione Tafirenyika fabricated assault charges against him to cover up for her extramarital affairs.

Chideme popularly known as Stunner in the music industry claimed that he caught Tafirenyika cheating twice and asked her to leave their matrimonial home before the Rainbow Towers incident.

Chideme’s lawyer Dumisani Mutombeni told the court that the charges against his client are false and an afterthought.

Mutombeni further submitted that Tafirenyika was caught by his client twice cheating two weeks before the Rainbow Towers incident.

The defence insisted that Tafirenyika was not assaulted as they were a lot of people present during that night and if she was assaulted Chideme could have been recorded on a video or stopped by the security guards.

Mutombeni also told the court that Tafirenyika refused to be medically examined because she knew that her lies would be exposed.

During cross-examination, Tafirenyika told the court that Chideme has a bad temper.