Students complete studies using bicycles

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

FIFTY-NINE advanced management course students at the Frontline Institute in Shamva, who were returning to the school on Sunday after undertaking two months of research work in different parts of the country, completed the last leg of their journey on bicycles as part of the programme.

The students, who come from different countries, cycled for 87 kilometres from the tollgate along Harare-Mutoko Road to the school.

A senior teacher at the Institute Miss Nester Matiza said the exercise sought to teach the students that a bicycle is an important means of transport in developmental work since it can reach inaccessible areas

“Using a bicycle is a humble way of reaching out to communities,” she said.

“The students are also demonstrating that they are physically fit and ready to lead communities in developmental work. We also had ladies in the team.

“It was not a competition, they were cycling at their own pace. We have students from Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Botswana, South Africa and Brazil and we want to equip them to mobilise their communities and initiate development when they return to their countries after graduation.

“Development work is not carried using vehicles because it’s about reaching the people. We are alive to the disaster in Chimanimani, if only we had made plans to send our students there and see how they can work together with the community and the Government, coming up with initiatives that can help.”

Nelson Sakeni from Zambia Copper Belt Province, who completed the journey despite having one hand was pleased with himself.

“It was tricky but I covered the distance not only with strength but passion. It was a difficult task but I managed to compete it. At the school we are taught that we are all equal, I am not different from those using two hands. If a girl can ride I can also do it,” said Sakeni.

A 75-year-old teacher from Mozambique Mr Angelo Frenando Nassinwana who was part of the team said anyone with limbs cannot be poor.

“Sometimes it is pure laziness, we make the communities do something for themselves. Riding a bicycle at my age is not an easy task but afterwards I feel good. It’s a good form of excise. A bicycle is an important mode of transport in reaching communities,” said Mr Nassinwana.