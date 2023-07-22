Student entrepreneurs turn plastics into bricks

Latwell Nyangu Youth Interactive Correspondent

Four students have come up with an initiative to mould bricks from plastics and create a zero-litter environment across the region.

The students include Prosper Makoni—(Computer Engineering Student-UZ), Godknows Aresho – (Computer Science Student- UZ), Mike Lungu (Law- UNICAF University of Zambia), and Francis Makoni— (Graduate in Rural and Urban Planning-UZ).

The quartet has since formed African Inspired Entrepreneurial Youths whose thrust is to initiate an eco-friendly technology by managing plastic waste.

They have since raised US$5 000 but are in need of US$18 000 for the equipment and company’s paperwork.

If all goes according to script, the machinery could make 3000 to 5000 bricks per day.

In an interview, one of the students, Lungu, said this initiative will go a long way to sustaining a litter-free environment while making a living from the profits.

“So far we have managed to clean up the environment by eliminating plastics thereby creating a smart environment.

“We have to collect plastics in the streets, we have produced these bricks using the manual idea.

“It’s also a way to protect the environment.

“We have managed to make over 200 bricks in practical steps using our procedural manual process and we have managed to source some assistance from a prominent minister.

“We managed to educate other peers in Chitungwiza towards the power drive of entrepreneurship intending to work on themselves,” he said.

“As entrepreneurs, we are looking forward to taking this entrepreneurial initiative to greater heights and we have reached levels of communicating with renowned entrepreneurs and some well-known entrepreneurs including Mr Mike Chimombe.

“The idea is to partner with any organization and individual regarding this initiative accordingly to work towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and as well Zimbabwe’s vision 2030 and at large the African Union Vision 2031.

“We have ultimately managed to also grow and develop a wide variety of skills in this plastic brick initiative among other investment sectors such as ICT, real estate, etc as a generation which is focused and determined to defy odds.

“Also, we have also been invited to attend the Africa Green Waste and Energy Expo Summit.

“Our biggest dream is to partner with non-governmental organizations such as UNICEF, USAID, and EMA among others,” said Lungu.

The team believes that this will create employment for young people.

“This initiative will see us working with young people in different areas.

“The idea is to equip the young ones with skills and knowledge on how to make ends meet.

“We are still looking for partners to help us to make this dream come true.”