Student bags 13 varsity awards

EVERY morning, before the first rays of dawn kissed the horizon, a determined young woman, Senzelweyinkosi Ngwenya, would embark on a daunting 12km journey from her home in St Paul’s Mission to Amandlethu Secondary School in Lupane District.

Her unwavering dedication to education was testament to her character, and little did she know that this daily pilgrimage would eventually lead her to an astonishing accomplishment — winning 13 awards at her university graduation ceremony.

Despite facing immense physical and mental challenges, Senzelweyinkosi persisted.

Her tenacious pursuit of knowledge resulted in remarkable success during her O-Level examinations, where she excelled in nine subjects.

Impressed by her unwavering determination, her teachers arranged for her to board at a low-cost facility for her A-Level studies.

Unfortunately, the new chapter also brought fresh financial burdens to her family.

Her parents, who were already struggling to pay her school fees from primary school until she qualified for the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) in secondary school, now had to shoulder additional boarding fees.

“When she was preparing for her O-Level examinations, I had to scrounge around for money through selling umtshwankela, umviyo, and anything else that could give me money just to raise money for her examination fees,” her mother, Ms Simangaphi Dube, told our Bulawayo Bureau.

“It was more of a headache for us. We were left with no option but to sell one of our six cows. She attended her lessons until she wrote her A-Level examinations in 2018,” said the proud mother.

After completing her A-Levels, Senzelweyinkosi faced a significant hurdle – the inability to afford university fees.

This setback forced her to spend two years at home, her dreams temporarily deferred. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when her aunts offered to support her education. In 2020, she enrolled at Gwanda State University, reigniting her academic aspirations.

Four years later, at the third graduation ceremony of Gwanda State University held at the Epoch Mine campus yesterday, Senzelweyinkosi stood out as the event’s poster girl.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Animal Science from the Faculty of Natural Resources Management and Agriculture, receiving 13 individual awards.

Among these accolades was the prestigious Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award of US$1 000 for the overall best graduating female student.

“I am so proud of myself, and I know my parents are too. I had a very difficult upbringing where my mother struggled to raise school fees for me. She would do menial jobs for our neighbours all for me. When I got into secondary school, I used to walk 12km every day to school,” said Senzelweyinkosi, with a mixture of both excitement and contentment.

She aspires to be a role model for young girls in her rural community, demonstrating that with unwavering determination and resilience, even the most challenging circumstances can be overcome.

“I look back and say wow, I did it, so I want my peers back home to also believe in themselves; nothing is impossible,” said Senzelweyinkosi .

Her proud mother also shared her incredible journey. After battling illness for over two years, she had lost hope of ever conceiving again. Yet, fate had other plans, and she was blessed with Senzelweyinkosi.

“I was sick for more than two years until I visited a traditional healer who gave me some herbs, and I was healed. In 2000, I gave birth to a baby girl when I had given up, so I gave her the name Senzelweyinkosi, and throughout her life so far, it has been God’s work until today,” she said.

Ms Boniso Dube, Senzelweyinkosi’s aunt, expressed immense pride and joy at her niece’s remarkable achievements. She was overjoyed to witness the young woman’s success.

“I am a very proud aunt today; words fail to define what I am feeling, but at the same time, I feel emotional when I think of what this little baby went through,” she said.

The interview was frequently interrupted by well-wishers, including high-ranking government officials, eager to congratulate Senzelweyinkosi or capture a moment with her. However, one particular moment stands out: her encounter with the Chancellor, President Mnangagwa, a memory she will undoubtedly cherish.