Strongmen association launched in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Strongmen Federation has been officially launched with the aim to formalise the sport which has been side-lined for a long time.

The association’s chairman, Knowledge Musengi said the sport has not been taken seriously and they formalised it so that the athletes get to participate on the global stage.

Last year, they hosted their first edition which saw Elton Rice being crowned the champion while Francois Chikukwa came second.

Chido Maenzanise was also part of those who showcased their strength while a call was extended to the popular Mr Arnold ‘Oxman’ Zikhali and Mr Mati, who have hogged the limelight for pulling trucks and buses.

“We initially started this last year with the focus to attract corporate sponsorship, which will then help our athletes to travel to other international functions without financial hustles.

“People have been operating individually, which has not been a good idea. So, the sponsorships will help those who would have qualified for other competitions.

“We are formalising it as a sport which we officially brought to life,” said Musengi.

He is urging other strongmen to come on board and make the sport popular.

“We want everyone to know about it since the sport hasn’t been there. If we look at other countries, strongmen are doing great in other countries, and why not Zimbabwe which is blessed with so much talent?

“We have so many bouncers in the country and they can turn attention to this sport.

“So we are inviting other athletes to be part of this.”

According to Musengi, they lined up an events calendar for 2024.

“We want everyone to come and show their strength and talent, strongmen like Oxman, and Mr Mati among others.

“We want our country to compete with other countries when it comes to strongmen.

“For this year, we Zimbabwe Strongest Man and Woman truck pull on April 13, Masvingo on May 25, Midlands on July 6, national event qualifier for Africa strongmen championships on September 7, and Matabeleland on November 9.”