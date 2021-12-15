Strong team named for continental pool tourney

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) have named a strong 16-member team that will take part at the All Africa Pool Championship in Lusaka, Zambia, from January 4 to 6.

The team will have seasoned campaigner Christine Sengwe, who managed to retain her place after qualifiers were held at the weekend.

Sengwe was part of the team that came out third at the same tournament at Lake Umuzi-Mpumalanga, South Africa, in October 2019.

The Bulawayo Province player managed to book her place at the national qualifiers at Leisure Centre in Ruwa on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of eight men and eight women were selected from more than 200 who had travelled from all the 10 provinces.

In the men’s section, Harare Province champion Ashca Chimbwanda will be joined by Tyris Panashe, Adriel Shamhu, Hardlife Magocha, Charles Simango, Antony Sibanda and Polite Manavele, who also qualified.

The women’s representatives will see Sengwe being joined by Prisca Mujakachi, Charity Ncube, Petronella Sibanda, Plaxedes Tawengwa, Brenda Mukomba, Primrose Chatura and Reya Chitokwani.

ZIPA president, Ephraim Choto, said the qualifier tournament went on well and they were now looking forward to having the team in camp ahead of the Zambia trip.

“We are very pleased with the way the tournament went on and we now look forward to have the players prepare for the tournament in Zambia,” he said.

“There was good competition and most of the players many hoped would make it were defeated. The sport is growing and I hope we will fare well in the AAPA tournament. After we had a best player in the last tournament, we hope we will repeat the same feat.”

Teams

Men

Ashca Chimbwanda, Tyris Panashe, Adriel Shamhu, Hardlife Magocha, Charles Simango, Antony Sibanda and Polite Manavele.

Women

Christine Sengwe, Prisca Mujakachi, Charity Ncube, Petronella Sibanda, Plaxedes Tawengwa, Brenda Mukomba, Primrose Chatura and Reya Chitokwani