Storm brews in ZIFA Normalisation Committee

It has emerged that Lincoln Mutasa’s committee, which also includes former footballers Rosemary Mugadza and Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, lawyer Nyasha Sanyamandwe and recently co-opted vice-chairperson Cynthia Malaba, acting on instructions from FIFA head of development programmes for Africa, Solomon Mudege, has made the sacking of ZIFA acting chief executive Xolisani Gwesela, technical director Wilson Mutekede and national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare a top priority.

Petros Kausiyo-Zimpapers Sports

ZIFA’s Normalisation Committee appear to have touched a storm yesterday after their controversial bid to fire three of the association’s senior staffers hit a snag, with their legal representative advising against the move.

Mudege, a Zimbabwean-based at the FIFA headquarters, was in April fingered by a number of the local game’s stakeholders as a stumbling block in the protracted bid between FIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission to finding a speedy solution to the country’s suspension from international football.

It has been the contention of the neutrals and stakeholders including the Premier Soccer League governors and the regions that Mudege should recuse himself from the Zimbabwe case due to his alleged close links with the ousted ZIFA trio of Felton Kamambo, Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule.

It is also against the background of the relationship between the FIFA official and Kamambo board, that the trio of Gwesela, Mutekede and Mpandare appear to have been caught in between amid allegations that they must be penalised for having worked with the Sports and Recreation Commission and also for ensuring that Zimbabwe’s participation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon was not chaotic.

Although Mutasa in an earlier interview with Zimpapers Sports painted a picture of a harmonious working relationship with the ZIFA secretariat, it emerged yesterday that the plot to fire the association’s senior workers had actually thickened but was met with resistance from Sanyamandwe.

The Normalisation Committee’s legal brains in a letter to Mutasa and her colleagues advised against implementing the instruction hatched by Mudege.

“Dear NC “RE: DISMISSAL OF EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF SECRETARIAT

“I hope this email finds you all well.

“As recommended the dismissal of Mr Gwesela, Mr Mutekede, and Mr Mpandare from ZIFA secretariat, a proposal that is not only complicated but irregular in the absence of just cause,’’ Sanyamandwe wrote.

“Please take notice that should there be alleged impropriety against the abovementioned members of the secretariat that is known to any one member of the NC or anyone among the football stakeholders, such must be made available to the committee and investigations ensue through due process of fair labour practices.

“We need to constantly observe that we are a Normalisation Committee and we must exercise professionalism, fairness, and justice in discharging our duties and avoid being swallowed into the toxicity of football factions, which we had been mandated to normalise.

“Football, in my view, is all about fair play not only on the football pitch but also in its administration.

“We need to ensure fair labour practices to avoid unnecessary lengthy legal battles that would derail the progress of ensuring that the football loving citizens and stakeholders start enjoying the game they so love.’’

Sanyamandwe further distanced herself from the plot to oust Gwesela, Mutekede and Mpandare.

“I put it to everyone that I want to exercise independent discretion based on facts and law, and not be hoodwinked into dismissing employees when there is no formal complaint levelled against them that is brought to my attention and the attention of the NC.

“For now, it is my submission and recommendation that we all work with the current secretariat for the swift execution of our mandate.

“It is my belief that we all have one vision, and that is to normalise football administration through sound strategy supported by reformed processes and procedures premised on good governance.

“Therefore, I request that we apply our minds to issues and avoid hearsay and pressure from people with selfish agendas. In my line of work, I shall limit myself to facts supported with evidence on matters regarding dismissal of employees, for I am an officer of the law and have taken oath regarding same,’’ read Sanyamandwe’s letter Curiously the charges being levelled against the trio of Gwesela, Mutekede and Mpandare emanate from the period when Kamambo’s board was suspended by the Sports Commission.

The trio of Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Kamambo later had their ZIFA mandate revoked via a Congress extraordinary general meeting of April 23, 2022.

Sources also said last night that the: “The initial plot by the ousted ZIFA board was to try and get Zimbabwe ejected from the AFCON by CAF.

“So when that failed to happen, the next step was to make sure that the Warriors AFCON campaign was supposed to be shambolic and leave the SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and his Commissioners with eggs on their faces and embarrass the nation.

“So Gwesela, Mutekede and Mpandare are accused of working to thwart that plot and were due to be fired had the board been reinstated and now they are still being made to pay the price on false claims that it is FIFA who do not want to see them at ZIFA, when the problem was between the SRC and the ZIFA board,’’ the sources said.

The trio’s individual charge sheets also confirm that their alleged crimes have nothing to do with their working relationship with the Normalisation Committee which was appointed on July 11.

A leaked document detailing the individual allegations against Gwesela, Mutekede and Mpandare reads:

“Following discussions with Mr Solomon Mudege (FIFA) here are the reasons for the dismissal of Mr Xolisani Gwesela, Mr Wellington Mpandare and Mr Wilson Mutekede from the ZIFA secretariat.

Mr Xolisani Gwesela:

l Working with the SRC and government in destabilising football.

l Taking directives from third parties (SRC and government) in running ZIFA.

l Organising a series of meetings with SRC and Government for illegal takeover of ZIFA.

l Organising and authorising participation of Warriors in 2022 AFCON tournament in Cameroon without Executive Committee authority.

l Appointing Warriors coach, Mapeza for 2022 AFCON tournament without Executive Committee authority.

l Availing classified minutes of the Executive Committee to SRC and Government.

l Authorising illegal forensic audit of ZIFA books by BDO at the behest of SRC.

l Facilitating provision of ZRP security details at ZIFA.

l Organising illegal ZIFA meetings with the assistance of SRC.

l Facilitating change of ZIFA bank signatories with the assistance of the SRC.

Mr Wellington Mpandare

l Organising 2021 AFCON camp without Executive Committee authority.

l Attending meetings with SRC and Government to destabilise football.

l Taking instructions from SRC and third parties.

l Blocking ZIFA executives from travelling out of the country for FIFA meetings.

l Causing and facilitating the arrest of ZIFA EXCO members on trumped up charges. Mr Wilson Mutekede.

l Taking instructions from third parties, SRC and Government.

l Organising illegal coach training courses.

l Negative media comments in relation to equipment bought by the Association.

l Appointment of Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza for 2022 AFCON without Executive Committee authority.