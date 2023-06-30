Stodart to host junior football tourney

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ALL roads will lead to Stordat Hall sports grounds for the inaugural Kuyamurana Under-12 soccer tournament tomorrow morning.

Teams to grace the occasion will be from Mbare, Budiriro, Highfields and Waterfalls and the winners will walk away with floating trophies and medals.

Munyaradzi Taundi, who is the man behind the competition, said the main idea behind the football event was giving the young players a platform to shine while at the same time fighting the scourge of drug and substance abuse through sport.

They are looking forward to spread the tournament to other suburbs in future.

“It is our wish to see the sport of football develop and we are very happy that some teams have come on board to grace our inaugural tournament. For football to develop, it needs to start from grassroots and that is what we are trying to do.“We will bring on board several organisations who will talk to the youths during the tournament,” said Taundi.

Participating Teams:Real Stars, Red Carpet, Super Eagles, Super Stars, Bright Stars, Cranborne Academy, Huysa, Tendai Strickers, Budiriro Academy, BM Athletic, Royal Assembly, Better 11