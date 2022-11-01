Stock thieves get 11 years in jail each

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Chivhu resident magistrate Mr Sam Chitumwa has sentenced Magaret Chirwa (48) and Robert Muradzikwa (36) to eleven years imprisonment respectively after the two were convicted on stock theft charges.

The two were arrested in September this year at a roadblock along the Harare-Mahusekwa road after they were found with fresh meat stashed in six by 50kg sacks.

They were also in possession of two heads of the stolen cattle.

Upon questioning by the police, the duo failed to produce clearance papers and an animal movement permit.

The owner of the stolen cattle, who had filed a report earlier,r managed to identify the remains of the cattle as his, leading to the duo’s arrest.

They were convicted after a full trial.

Tinashe Sitima prosecuted.