Stock theft cases decrease in Mashonaland East

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Province has recorded a decrease in cases of stock theft this year compared to last year, Officer commanding police Mashonaland East Province Commissioner Grace Ndou has revealed.

She revealed this during an anti-stock theft awareness campaign held at Featherston business centre in Mashonaland East recently where various organisations including farmers attended the programme.

“ZRP Mashonaland East Province wants to inform you that for the period extending from January to June 2022, a total of 293 cases involving cattle only were received as compared to 347 during the same period in year 2021, resulting in a decrease of about 15.6 percent. A total of 488 cattle were stolen from the period extending from January to June 2022 as compared to 549 during the same period in the year 2021 giving a decrease of 11.1 percent.

“As ZRP Mashonaland East we managed to arrest 78 accused persons for stock theft involving cattle from January to June 2022 as compared to 108 during the same period in year 2021. However, regardless of a general decrease in stock theft cases in the province, there is a cause for concern in the Chivhu district. ZRP Chivhu district received a total 275 stock theft cases from January to September 2022 compared to 260 cases the previous year, translating to a 6 percent increase.”