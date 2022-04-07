Stock exchange introduces agriculture, ETF indices

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange early this month introduced two new indices namely the ZSE Agriculture and the ZSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Indices.

EdwinÂ Mtami

In this weekâ€™s column, the ZSE is profiling new indices namely the ZSE Agriculture and the ZSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Indices which were introduced from the 1 April 2022.Â

The ZSE Agriculture Index measures the performance of companies which are agricultural oriented whilst the ZSE ETF Index tracks the performance of all ETFs listed on the ZSE. The base value for both indices was 100 with the ETF Index being back calculated to 1 January 2022. Â

Index Calculation Methodology

The ZSE uses market capitalisation weighting methodology in the computation of all indices.The market capitalisation is an approximation of the market value of the listed entity calculated by multiplying the entityâ€™s last Volume Weighted Average price by the number of securities in issue. Â

Index Constituencies

The index constituents for two indices are as follows:Â

Performance

The ZSE Agriculture Index has gained a marginal 0, 39percent to 100.39 points as at 05 April 2022 whilst the ZSE ETF Index on the other hand has appreciated 64,73percent since January 2022 to close at 164, 73 as at 05 April 2022.

Information provided in this article is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. You should obtain independent advice from a Registered Stockbroker or Financial Advisor before making any financial decisions.

Please note that past performance cannot be relied on as an indication of future performance. It is important for all prospective investors to carefully consider their financial situation and consult a financial advisor or stockbroker in order to understand the risks involved and ensure the suitability of their situation prior to making any investment decision.

For more information about the ZSE, visit:

Website: www.zse.co.zw

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +263 24 2886830-5