Stiffer penalties for litterbugs loom

President Mnagagwa participates at the national clean-up campaign at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare, President declared every first Friday of the month as national clean up day, from 8am-10am yesterday -(Picture by Innocent Makawa)

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday called for the tightening of by-laws on littering as a way of conserving the environment. The Head of State and Government led the monthly National Environment Cleaning Day in Harare and took time to plant indigenous trees and do some cleaning at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was accompanied by Cabinet ministers Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and War Veterans), Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development) and Obadiah Moyo (Health and Child Care).

Addressing various stakeholders, nurses and people gathered for the clean-up, the President said Zimbabwe should emulate countries such as Rwanda, which has Kigali as one of the smartest cities in Africa.

The East African nation’s laws on littering are also stiff. It is illegal to throw any kind of waste, urinate or spit on the road or walk on grass along the road.

“The by-laws of littering must be tightened such that we do not litter everywhere,” President Mnangagwa said.

“We want to reach the levels of Rwanda. Every week, they have a day when they do their cleaning. It’s a culture they have adopted because they have been doing this for many years.

“They proceeded to say for three years, let us have factories in districts which make zinc sheets for roofing. They have a rule that says no to thatched houses. That is where we are heading to. It’s a culture we must adopt and give it to our children, the next generation. Cleanliness makes us united and love each other. Blessings come to people who live in harmony and peace.”

The President said no one had objected to the clean-up and it means Zimbabweans were at one on the initiative.

“Since we made a declaration that every first Friday of the month, for two hours only, we should clean our environment, I haven’t found anyone who disputes this call,” he said.

“It means we are in agreement in this that we should practice safe hygiene everywhere we are. My thinking is that cleanliness should not start at work, it starts the moment we wake up in our homes. It is our duty whether you are a boy or girl, woman or man. Let’s shift from our old culture which used to say cleaning is a preserve for the girls and women.”

President Mnangagwa said the country’s factories and other working environments should be kept clean.

“When you are clean, your mind set will also be clean, cleanliness is next to Godliness they say,” he said.

“Let’s not just clean on Fridays, but let’s make it a norm.”