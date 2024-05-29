Stiffer penalties for corrupt land officials

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Government has warned corrupt land officers to desist from corruption saying there is need for transparency and fairness in land allocation.

Those who persist will face stiffer sentences for such crimes.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said officials must adhere to the proper procedures of land management.

“There is a high demand for land so this has triggered favouritism and corruption. We do not tolerate this as Government. We should bring order to land management. Land needs proper administration for the betterment of the country,” he said.

He discouraged favouritism and corruption in land distribution saying there is need to uphold good ethical standards in land allocation.

This comes as cases of land officers being accused of corruption are on the rise.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has been receiving several complaints from those who have been duped by illegal land dealers.

Many people have been tricked into buying land that does not exist while some have been given fake documents for the land.

Those who feel aggrieved should seek redress from the relevant ministry.

Land is for free and land seekers should apply to relevant Government departments to ensure that they are not duped of their hard-earned cash.

For one to acquire land, they have to approach the district office of their choice for them to register and be put on the waiting list.

The district land committee makes recommendations that go to the provincial land committee. The recommendations are then taken to the Minister of Lands who then approves and gives a permit to the applicant.

