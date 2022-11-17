Stick to mandate-Humana People to People warns other civil society organisations

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Long-serving non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Zimbabwe, Humana People to People has warned other civil society organisations to stick to their humanitarian mandate, and cooperate with Government’s policies and regulations.Speaking during the tour of Humana People to

People headquarters in Shamva recently, the general manager Ms Bolette Grace said their mission is to improve their lives.

“This is what all NGOs should stick to, their purpose, and cooperate with authorities,” said Ms Grace.

The international headquarters are in Zimbabwe at Murgwi Estate in Shamva where they have been working for more than 30 years.

She thanked Government’s support in operating an international headquarters and accommodating all their international delegates and guest to enter and leave the country smoothly.

“Our connection with Zimbabwe started long back and when the country attained independence in 1980, we decided to join forces in rebuilding the country,” she said.

“We were part of the construction of Chindunduma School and many clinics. We were out in the bush together building. We grew up with freedom fighters and the people of Zimbabwe, this makes us grow closer to the Government.”

Chindunduma School which is under the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production ZIMFEP was established in 1981 to give freedom fighter a chance to pursue education and protect the legacy of the struggle.

Humana People to People is not only in Zimbabwe but nine SADC countries, India, China, Brazil, Ecuador, and a total of 45 countries across the globe.

Ms Grace said they now fundraise for development work in the health sector fighting HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

“We are also supporting small-scale farmers in conservation farming and teacher training in 54 colleges and vocational training,” she said.

She said her organization had established small-scale farmers’ club to address climate change and encourage conservation farming, training farmers how to grow crops that are drought resistant.

He said the late Cde Perrance Shiri was influential in assisting the institution to tailor-make programmes to equip the resettled farmers.

“The programme was experimental and instrumental. It was the brain child of Cde Shiri and if funds are permitting, we want to roll out the programme across the country together with ARDA,” he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said the development work done by Humana People to People has helped improve people’s livelihoods and the provincial economy.

Minister Mavhunga said she was impressed by Humana People to people’s gender-sensitive programming.

“Our province is riddled with child marriages and these programmes assist young girls in familiarizing with their rights,” she said.

“Our people are trained in various climate change adaptation techniques. This is helping communities become food secure despite reeling droughts. Vocational training is equipping our youths with skills and keeping them off drugs,” said Minister Mavhunga.