Steps to curb child abuse intensified

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, speaks during the World Children’s Day commemorations in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The sexual assault of children is seeing Government ramping up twin measures to help the victims and to deal decisively with the perpetrators, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday during World Children’s Day commemorations in Harare.

The day, set aside by the United Nations, gives governments and community leaders the opportunity to reflect on the progress made in furthering children’s rights and well-being.

This year’s edition, whose theme was “An inclusive society where all children, including those living with disabilities, have their rights respected as equals,” came at a time when Zimbabwe had seen several sexual assaults on young children.

While those responsible have been arrested, the Government is ramping up services to make sure the victims get another fair chance at succeeding in life.

“Government is deeply concerned with the surge of cases of children under 10 getting pregnant,” said VP Chiwenga. “I would like to assure you all that whilst we are ramping up programmes to ensure the victims are rehabilitated. It is now imperative that the perpetrators are dealt with, in terms of the laws of the land.

“As Government, we are committed to working on key priority areas to enhance the protection and nurturing of children.

“These include the advancement of digital learning for school-age children, radio and television lessons as well as positioning children within the national action strategies to address climate change, among others.”

Zimbabwe’s interventions in promoting the rights of children has been commendation by the United Nations and the European Union.

“Allow me to commend the Government of Zimbabwe for progress made to promote the rights of children,” said United Nations Country Resident Coordinator Edward Kallon.

Unicef country representative Dr Tajudeen Oyewale called for the inclusion “where the rights of all children are respected. Children with disabilities have the same rights as all other children.”

European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann commended the Government for taking a leading role in promoting the rights of children.

Child Speaker of Parliament Monalisa Mwoyoweshumba called for the enactment of policies, and infrastructure that catered for the needs of children with disabilities as well.

Former child president Hazel Mandaza reminded people of the importance of involving children in issues that concern them.