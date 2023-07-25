STEM boost for Zim girls in the US

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

It was all smiles at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday when a group of four girls drawn from rural schools across Zimbabwe arrived from a two-week training programme in Philadelphia, the United States of America.

The training session dubbed Summer Prep Programme for High School Sciences, held at the University of Pennsylvania, was facilitated by Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Zimbabwe as part of its initiative to empower the girl child.

The programme, which saw learners from all corners of the world attending, was mainly for schoolchildren pursuing science technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Some of the countries represented were the US, India and China, among others. As part of the training programme, the learners had to take two three-hour modules each day depending on their area of interest.

Participating in groups, they would do research projects and experiments in laboratories at the US-based university.

The Zimbabwean quartet comprised Alicia Chipendo of Gwangwava High School in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central Province, Tinotenda Chifodya from St Paul’s High School, Gokwe, Midlands Province, Ashmance Mukanan’ana from Betera High School, Buhera, and Yeukai Chitepo of Mudzamiri Secondary, also in Buhera, Manicaland Province.

They partook training in Introduction to Medicine, Pathogens Pathology and the next Pandemic, and Literature, Film and Environmental Justice, and were awarded certificates.

This is in line with the competence-based curriculum, which seeks to mould the complete individual as enshrined in Vision 2030.

Chifodya, who is in Form Four, was exceptional as she exuded confidence in participation, according to her instructors.

Speaking upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, she said the training opportunity was an eye-opener as it prepared them for varsity life.

“Since biology is one of my subjects at school, the trip to the US gave me a feel of university life. I got to understand how to research. We were put in groups to work on tasks with learners from different countries, which heightened interaction and sharing of skills,” said the beaming Chifodya.

She added that the knowledge she acquired about cell structures gave her an overview of the task ahead in the academic journey.

Chipendo, a Form Three learner at Gwangwava High School in Rushinga said one of the modules she took had issues to do with the environment and solutions to global warming.

“We learnt that global warming has become a threat to many countries across the globe. To reduce global warming, we need to reduce vehicular traffic on our roads, spreading fumes, to protect the ozone layer,” Chipendo said.

Chitepo, who is doing Form Four, said the exposure made her realise that social life in schools is important, with learners interacting with nature.

In his interaction with the girls, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr Cyprian Masocha, said the Government was revamping the education sector to ensure the provision of quality education for all as embodied in Vision 2030.

“As the Government, we are there to support you and ensure that you have a better future. Opportunities like these should motivate you in whatever you do as you reflect and interact with global learners,” said Mr Masocha.

He highlighted that the Government would continue working with organisations like CAMFED to equip learners with knowledge and empower them with skills as they prepare themselves for different industrial sectors.

Mr Masocha urged the schoolgirls to make use of opportunities that would give them exposure.

CAMFED co-national director, Ms Justina Hama, said the partnership between the Government and CAMFED would continue opening doors for learners to get exposed to boundless possibilities as part of the growth in all facets of learning.

“The trip was successful, and we thank the Government for supporting us in setting off our children towards a great future. We complement the Government’s efforts in ensuring the provision of educational facilities for easy access to learners,” said Ms Hama.