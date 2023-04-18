Stellar cast for Independence music gala

Arts Reporters

Zimbabwe turns 43 today and to celebrate the milestone, the Government has organised a musical concert tonight, which will be beamed live on ZTN Prime and ZBC TV.

The gala will be held at Pfura Stadium in Mt Darwin were a powerful line up of artistes are expected to entertain fans as they dish out their hit songs in celebrations.

Pfura Stadium is the host to the national independence celebrations today, where President Mnangagwa will deliver his Independence Day message.

Some of the artistes expected to perform at the independence musical concert include Alick Macheso, Leonard Karikoga Zhakata, Dorcas Moyo, Mark Ngwazi, Selmor Mtukudzi, Shumba Chief Hwenje, DJ Fantan, Mathias Mhere, Dhadza D, Jah Signal, Andy Muridzo, Suluman Chimbetu, Holy Ten, Sandra Ndebele, DT Bio Mudimba and Melody Mupindi.

The independence festivities are running under the theme “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”, which captures the country’s growth trajectory under the Second Republic.

The musical concert will run under the same theme.

Artistes and fans who spoke to The Herald Arts said they were looking forward to the concert as it wasa good opportunity for them to meet under one goal.

“Hangasa” hit maker, Selmor Mtukudzi, who comes from Mashonaland Central Province near the venue of the celebrations in Mt Darwin, promised fireworks.

“It feels good to perform at national events, especially at this year’s gala because I will be performing on my home soil,” she said. “Independence is freedom, especially for the young generation. At such events, we learn and understand the history of our country.”

Zhakata, who is a frequent player at such national concerts, said he was ready to showcase his talent and promiseda dance fiesta.

Outstanding Female Musician of the Year at this year’s edition of the National Arts Merit Awards, gospel musician Dorcas Moyo, said the independence celebrations teach people to keep the value of freedom.

She said she felt honoured to perform at the event and promised to keep her fans on their feet.

“I will perform some crowd’s favourites which include ‘Haakotsire’, ‘Tikutandara’, ‘Anomira Nesu’, ‘Tsamba’ and the current hit song, ‘Mhanza Haisekwe’,” said Moyo.

“Performing at galas means a lot to me and for the young generation they need to understand and trace the history of our beloved country so that they can safely boast around with pride.”

Afro pop and reggae musician Doubles WekwaMarange wished the country a happy birthday and said he was happy the country was attaining 43 years of independence.

“As an artiste born in a free Zimbabwe, I am so happy we are now at 43 years as a country. Our arts industry has been doing its best to push Zimbabwe forward and we thank God for the gift of life and being Zimbabwean.

“We are free and our music is being heard everywhere. That’s the good thing about this country. My fans should expect more good music from me,” he said.

Tariro Mkangaro (29), a vendor at Mbare Musika, Harare, said she will travel to Mt Darwin for the national independence celeberations, including the musical concert.

“I am a regular fan of these galas and I never miss any,” she said. “This is a great opportunity where I get to witness live performances of my favourite musicians under one roof. This time around, I want to seeDorcas Moyo, mai vanondigonera ivava (she sings well). I was happy to hear that she is part of the line up.”

Brian Kurai (41), from Mt Darwin, who shared his joy on social media that the celebrations were being held in his hometown, said the rest of Zimbabwe was more than welcome to Mt Darwin.

“Let’s come in our numbers for the celebrations,” he said. “Mt Darwin is a cool place and I want to thank the Government for such a noble idea hosting the event here. We are more than ready and top musicians will be in Mt Darwin. This is amazing.”