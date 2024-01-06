STATEMENT ON REDWING MINE ACCIDENT, HARARE- MUTARE HIGHWAY, BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC WORKS, HON J.G MOYO (MP)

I received the sad news of a mine accident that occurred between 0500-0600 hours on Thursday, 4th January 2024 which resulted in eleven (11) people being trapped, about 20 metres, underground at Redwing Mine (owned by Metallon Gold) in Penhalonga.

In responding to this unfortunate accident, Government has immediately activated Civil Protection structures to deal with the critical matter of search and rescue at the mine.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is leading a team of experts, including from Metallon Gold and Freda Rebecca Gold Mine of Bindura.

Government would like to assure the nation and anxious families of the miners, in particular that search and rescue operations will continue into the coming days.

In the meantime, Government will render support to these families during this difficult time. For the avoidance of doubt and contrary to some unsubstantiated reports circulating on social media platforms, the trapped miners are employees of Metallon Gold.

As the rescue efforts are underway, the Honourable Minister of Mines and Mining Development has since directed Metallon Gold to suspend operations at the mine.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, we call upon all miners to heed His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa’s call for responsible mining in order to lessen the occurrence of such accidents and loss of precious life.

Hon J.G. Moyo

Acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works