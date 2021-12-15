State wants privacy for Marry Mubaiwa trial

Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

The State has today applied that the public be restricted from attending the on-going trial of Marry Mubaiwa when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga gives his testimony.

Mr Tafara Chirambira, appearing for the State together with Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa, said the matter involves private lives of the parties involved.

He said the State felt that there was need to protect the office that Vice President Chiwenga holds during the course of the trial.

Mubaiwa is facing allegations of misrepresentation that Vice President Chiwenga consented to a contact wedding at a time he was of ill health.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyers led by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, opposed the application, saying it deprived her of a right to a fair public hearing.

The application was made before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.