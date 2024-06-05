State takes ex-MP Wadyajena to Supreme Court

Despite Wadyajena’s recent legal victory at the High Court to get his vehicles back, the court order was rendered ineffective following an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Businessman Mayor Wadayajena is yet to recover his fleet of 23 tonne haulage trucks and a Lamborghini SUV seized in August 2022 when he and five others were charged of defrauding the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe of over US$5,8 million.

The Prosecutor General, through the Asset Forfeiture Unit senior counsel, Mr Chris Mutangadura confirmed to The Herald that they are contesting the High Court decision.

“We have noted an appeal to the Supreme Court. We are seeking to overturn the lower court decision because we strongly feel that we have a strong case for forfeiture of the assets,” he said.

Charges against the six were dropped last year and the High Court ruled that the trucks had not been held lawfully since September 2022 as the authorities did not apply for an extension to the laid-down maximum of 30 days before the initial 30 days granted in August 2022 ended.

Wadyajena was charged along with Cottco bosses, including Pious Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai and Chiedza Danha.

In his judgment, Justice Tawanda Chitapi of the High Court granted Wadyajena’s application for the release of his fleet.