State seeks to revoke suspected fraudster’s bail

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

THE prosecution has filed an application for the revocation of bail for violating a court order against suspected fraudster James Landon who allegedly sent threatening messages to a complainant in a matter he is accused of fraud involving US$1.5 million.

Landon appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje at the Harare Magistrates Courts today.

He is accused of duping Nyasa Air Charter represented by Adam Woodington in a botched aircraft service partnership deal.

The State said the bail should be revoked because he violated his bail conditions. Landon is on $150 000 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

Woodington told the court that Landon sent him five messages over the phone, and he also sent text messages to another witness Hastings Jailos Lumbadzi based in Malawi saying he wanted to destroy him.

He also said Landon was quoted in a local independent newspaper commenting on the story which is still before the courts.

However, Landon’s lawyers Munyaradzi Midzi and Innocent Chingarande said their client sent the messages by mistake.

Another witness Sergeant Portia Katsande, who is part of the investigating team, also testified against Landon.

Magistrate Mambanje is expected to make a ruling tomorrow.