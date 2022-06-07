State ready with CCC activists’ trial date

Nyore Madzianike-Senior Court Reporter

THE State yesterday indicated that it was expecting to furnish CCC members, Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, with a trial date on a matter they are accused of criminally insulting police in Harare’s city centre, when they return to court in August.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti lodged an application for Mamombe and Chimbiri to return to the Harare Magistrates Court on August 3 when the State is expected to furnish them with a trial date.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, through their lawyer Mr Charles Kwaramba, did not oppose the State’s application but placed the State on notice that they will apply for refusal of further remand on the day in question, in the event that there is no trial date.

It is said that Mamombe and Chimbiri were driving in the city centre going the same direction with a police vehicle.

The State alleges that while at the intersection of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street, the two motor vehicles were stopped by traffic lights.

Mamombe and Chimbiri allegedly opened their windows and started shouting at the police officers saying:

“Police officers leave those accused persons you have arrested because you will infect them with Covid”.

It is alleged that they went on to shout and insult the police officers on duty, leading to their arrest.