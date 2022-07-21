State places Sikhala on remand

Senior Court Reporter

The State has successfully placed Job Sikhala on remand facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly made utterances that were likely to hinder police investigations at the late Moreblessing Ali’s funeral in Nyatsime.

This was after the court ruled that the State placed before the court all requisites to place him on remand in its application.

Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mr Silent Shoko had told the court that there was reasonable suspicion that he committed the offence and that the charges were recognisable at law.

Sikhala had challenged placement on remand arguing that there was an unnecessary splitting of charges as he was on remand on similar charges stemming from the same incident.