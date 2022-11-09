State opposes Katsimberis application

Katsimberis is facing charges of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million in a housing deal involving Borrowdale cluster houses.

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza has opposed an application by George Katsimberis, who wants live coverage of his fraud case.

Katsimberis is facing charges of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million in a housing deal involving Borrowdale cluster houses.

His lawyer, Advocate Lewis Uriri, last week told the court that Katsimberis was making the application on his own personal capacity.

In the application, Katsimberis said live coverge would be good for both parties and for members of the public so that they know the justice system.

However, Mr Reza opposed the application saying there is nothing special in this fraud case which requires national coverage.

Mr Reza said the court is a creature of statute and that all applications are made according to law which is totally the opposite with the present application.

“Your worship there is no application before you. The accused did not cite any law in his application, therefore it should be dismissed.”

Mr Reza said the case before the court does not measure up to anybody’s waistcoat and does not qualify to be of national interest.

Hararae magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti deferred the matter to November 28 for ruling.