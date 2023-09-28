State loses bid to revoke bail in US$85 000 fraud case

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo has dismissed an application by the State to revoke bail in the matter of businessman Levison Shingi Muringi who is facing allegations of defrauding another business owner of US$85 000 in a disputed transaction.

In dismissing the application, Ms Moyo said police testimony that Muringi was not reporting is false as the defense counsel tendered an accurate reporting schedule from Avondale Police which was verified by the Clerk of Court.

She said that alone raises eyebrows on why police is acting in such a manner and one wonders why it is even taking long for the investigating station to tender the docket to court for trial commencement.

“The State should be reminded in this matter that it is the same investigating officer who told this court that they have acquired sufficient evidence from Zambia to conclude docket for trial two months ago.

“On the issue of interfering with State witnesses, the State failed beyond all reasonable grounds to prove that the accused interfered with witnesses,” ruled Ms Moyo.

The magistrate said the witnesses failed to prove how the accused interfered with witnesses.