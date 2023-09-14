State drops charges against CCC MP

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

THE State has withdrawn charges against newly elected National Assembly member for Sunningdale Constituency, Maureen Kademaunga (CCC), who was facing allegations of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The legislator was freed at the vetting office after the State found there was lack of incriminating evidence putting her in a violent gang, but her co-accused Clyde Mashozhera (49) and Daundi Josseb remain in custody and will face trial on the charges while the police continue to seek other members of the gang.

Allegations were that Josseb and Mashozhera, plus others who are still at large were recently travelling in a Silver Honda Fit, a white Mark Toyota X, a Toyota Noah and vehicles with unknown registration numbers.

It was alleged that at the corner Seke and Boshoff roads, Graniteside, Harare, the gang blocked Mr Cyril Nyauchi’s Toyota Spacio vehicle and forced him out.

Mashozhera and the others allegedly smashed the windscreen and all windows of Mr Nyauchi’s motor vehicle with batons, iron bars and a small axe.

Josseb and his accomplices went on to assault Mr Nyauchi and other passengers in the car all over their bodies with the same weapons. After that, the gang allegedly set Mr Nyauchi’s car on fire and it was burnt to a shell.

Inside the burnt motor vehicle was cash amounting to US$10 000, an empty jerry can, two tyres on rims, a Samsung cellphone and a Nokia cellphone.

All the complainants sustained serious head injuries, bruises on hands and legs.