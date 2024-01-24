State accuses Katsimberis of forging court documents

Mr Mashamhanda’s urgent application to stop the eviction came after Barriade Investments, who have been rcognised by the Supreme Court as the owner of the property, obtained an eviction order from the High Court against the businessman.

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza has accused George Katsimberis of forging a court record which he later submitted in court as the court transcript.

Katsimberis is accused of building a showroom in Borrowdale without an approved building plan resulting in the showroom being demolished.

While cross-examining Katsimberis on his application for referral to the Apex Court of the matter Mr Reza said the contents in the transcript which Katsimberis submitted to the court were forged.

Mr Reza accused Katsimberis of submitting a manufactured document, as a court transcript to scandalise the court.

“You created this document. There is nothing official in this document. You forged it and submitted it in court because you want to scandalize the court,” he said.

Mr Reza suggested that Katsimberis typed the document in town to hoodwink the court.

Mr Reza put it to Katsimberis that his rights were never infringed in this trial saying all had been done above board as all the rules had been followed and nothing can be referred to the Concourt.

During the initial stages of the trial, Katsimberis once submitted that he needed a Greek interpreter arguing that he was unable to comprehend the English language properly.

However, Mr Reza asked Katsimberis where he was educated and he told him that he went to Hellenic Primary in, Borrowdale and Craneborne Boys High.

He also told the court that he went to Wits University in South Africa for four years.

Mr Reza asked him which language he was using and he said English.

Katsimberis however could not deny that he did not know English but said that is the language he wanted to use in court.

Katsimberis in his application submitted that his trial was being handled unfairly.