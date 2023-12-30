Start the year in good shape

Bounce lightly from one foot to the other

Coach Kelly Fitness Correspondent

The holidays are almost over and it is New Year, get on to the gym.

The tips from us can help you stay active and healthy whatever your circumstances.

When you’re stuck at home, traveling with work, or on vacation, it isn’t always easy to stick to an exercise routine or maintain your fitness goals.

You may only have limited access to fitness facilities or find it difficult to adjust to a new routine.

Perhaps you miss the camaraderie of your gym, the familiarity of swimming laps in your local pool, or the social connection from walking or hiking with your usual group of workout buddies.

If you’re used to attending a fitness class with a motivating instructor, you might also be disappointed in the intensity of workouts on your own.

Maintaining an exercise routine at home or in a hotel room can seem more like a “should” than a “want to”.

And with so many of us out of work and struggling financially at the moment, maintaining a gym membership and staying active can seem like much less of a priority.

However, even a small amount of activity can make a huge difference to how well you think and feel. Exercise is one of the most powerful tools we have for staying physically and mentally healthy — and you don’t need access to a gym or expensive health club to reap the rewards.

Exercise can benefit you in the following ways:

Improve cardiovascular function and decrease the risk of heart disease.

Ease depression, stress, and anxiety

Decreases resting heart rate and lowers blood pressure.

Increases the level of HDL (good cholesterol)

Helps to better control the blood sugar level.

Assists in weight management and/or weight loss.

Improves lung function and endurance.

Below are some of the exercises you can try in the comfort of your home:

Single leg stand

This exercise works the abdominal muscles.

To perform:

Start with the feet together or no more than 3 inches (in) apart.

Bend the knees slightly and lift one leg 3–6 in off the floor.

Hold this position for 10–15 seconds and return the foot to the floor.

Repeat for the opposite leg.

To increase difficulty, a person can lift their leg higher off the floor or jump from one leg to the other more quickly.

Dancing to music

To perform — bounce lightly from one foot to the other. At the same time, swing the arms from side to side.

A person can turn free space into a dancefloor at home.

Dancing to upbeat music can burn calories, while people may find it very enjoyable as exercise.

Arm circles

A person can perform arm circles while sitting or standing, making them ideal for all skill levels.

To perform:

Rotate the arms in a circular motion, both clockwise and counter clockwise. The movement may resemble a butterfly or backstroke.

If a person has limited mobility in their arms, they can extend their arms to their sides and draw small circles.

Supine snow angel (wipers) exercise

A person should perform this exercise while lying down, which works the abdominal muscles, chest, and shoulders.

To perform:

Lie on the back with your feet flat on the ground.

Tuck the pelvis slightly to place the lower back on the floor.

Extend the arms from the shoulders, slightly bending the hands toward the ears.

Slowly raise the hands toward the head to meet each other.

Lower the hands to the starting position and repeat.

Trunk rotation

The trunk rotation works the abdominal muscles while testing the cardiovascular system.

To increase the intensity, a person can hold a heavy weight, such as a kettlebell, exercise ball, or other household items.

To perform:

Stand with a heavy object at chest height with elbows to the sides.

Twist from the torso, turning to one side, then the other.

A person can also hold the arms at shoulder height and twist side to side.

Air squats

Air squats work the thigh muscles, hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes. Since good balance is required, they are an excellent way to engage the core muscles as well.

To perform:

Keep feet at shoulder width apart and point straight ahead.

When squatting, the hips will move down and back.

The lumbar curve should be maintained, and heels should stay flat on the floor the entire time.

In air squats, the hips will descend lower than the knees.

Invictus Fitness Centre is a facility that can help you meet your fitness goals effectively. There is a state of the art equipment and well-accredited fitness trainers at your disposal. While you can exercise at home as it is the holidays, we do sure look forward to having you when you get back.