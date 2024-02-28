Start hay baling, livestock farmers told

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Livestock farmers in Mashonaland Central have been urged to start hay baling to cushion their grazing animals from the El Nino-induced drought.

Agritex livestock officer Mr Daniel Kampiyao said when grasses are stressed by drought, they often produce less leafy growth, which means that there is less food available for grazing animals.

He said this places the animals in danger of weight loss, malnutrition and death.

“In severe cases, drought can cause grasses to die off completely, leaving animals with no source of food. It can also cause a lot of damage to pastures, making it hard for grasses to recover even when the rains return,” said Mr Kampiyao.

A2 and large-scale commercial farmers have already started hay baling.

Mr Kampiyao said Agritex extension officers are raising the awareness to farmers.

“We are urging farmers to take advantage of the nutritive value in grasses now and bale it now and not wait when the grass is dry and has less nutritive value,” he said.

“We are also encouraging those clearing roads to put that grass to good use. Farmers who see that their crop has no hope of recovering and has reached a suitable stage for ensiling may as well make silage out of it.”

Mr Kampiyao also encouraged livestock farmers to deworm their herds.

He said this is the only way to make sure that all the feed consumed is utilised by the animal.

An animal which is in a good body condition is better able to fight diseases, he added.