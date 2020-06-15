Star-studded line-up for Prayer Day gospel fiesta

Arts Reporter

VARIOUS gospel musicians will tonight sing in worship when they perform during the virtual National Prayer Day Gospel Concert to be screened live on national television, ZBCTV.

Dubbed “Breaking the Fast in Fighting Covid-19”, the concert will also be screened on the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Facebook pages.

This comes after President Mnangagwa proclaimed today as the Presidential National Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek healing, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President is today expected to host a service at State House where church leaders from various denominations are expected to attend.

Communication and advocacy manager in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ranson Madzamba said they found it befitting to host the concert, as the ministry and give people a platform where they also praise and worship in song.

“As you know the President declared June 15 as the day of prayer and fasting. In any set up where you communicate with the Almighty, people sing and pray.

“This is where the issue of having a gospel concert comes in. Various gospel artistes will be performing and this will be broadcast live on ZBCTV, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation and National Arts Council of Zimbabwe facebook pages.

“The gospel concert starts at around 9pm, ending at around midnight,” he said.

Pastor Charles Charamba and wife Olivia, Minister Mahendere, Mambo Dhuterere, Janet Manyowa and Family Voices are expected to perform at the gospel concert.

Mutare-based Blessing Shumba, Mathias Mhere, Dorcas Moyo, Kuda Mutsvene and Pastor Emmanuel Marecha also make the list of gospel musicians billed to perform tonight.