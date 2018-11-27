Star FM to hold inaugural music awards

Arts Correspondent

Leading radio station, Star FM, is scheduled to hold its inaugural awards to honour outstanding musicians of the year.

There were many musicians that made great marks on the local music scene in 2018 and were constantly on the station’s selection lists due to demand from listeners.

As a way of saluting the musicians for their achievements Star FM will hold an award gala on January 25, 2019 at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale.

Speaking about the event yesterday, Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division general manager Comfort Mbofana said the awards were a reflection of how the station respects the role of music and musicians in the society.

“We have had a plan to have the awards over the years. We feel that we need to honour of musicians and the contribution that they have made to shaping Zimbabwe.

“We hope this small act of recognising what they have done will, in turn, catapult them into the international arena,” Mbofana said.

“The awards mirror the processes and criteria of regional awards like the Metro FM Music Awards and plans have advanced considerably. The awards primarily recognise music that has featured on the station and was played between January the 1st 2018 and 9th of November 2018.”

Musicians and interested parties are encouraged to visit the awards website www.starfmmusicawards.co.zw to get more information about the event.