Star FM postpones Listeners’ Choice Music Awards

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Leading radio station, Star FM, has postponed the fourth edition of its Listeners’ Choice Music Awards to a later date, Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division general manager, Comfort Mbofana, has announced.

“After extensive consultation, we found it prudent to postpone the Listeners’ Choice Music Awards so we can give our stakeholders a quality event that recognises the immense talent that we have in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The awards had been scheduled for April 2.

The inaugural awards were held in 2019 and recognise Zimbabwean musical artistes that would have excelled in the preceding year.

The two-tier adjudicating process culminates in the listeners voting in the different categories.

Auditors superintend the different touch points of the processes to maintain the integrity of the awards.

The Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards are one of the two event properties that the station has created, the other being the Zimnthulikazi Music Festival which this year is scheduled for July 30.

The station will be celebrating its 10th anniversary of broadcasting this year under the theme “X-treme Radio” and has already started listener promotions with prizes to commemorate the milestone.

Last year, the awards were held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the arts sector.

They were beamed live on Star FM social media pages and on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) under the theme, “Respect the Hustle”.

It was a top-notch event considering that it was being held virtually.

The event was hosted by bubbly radio personality Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG), who sailed through extremely well.

Some of the artistes who performed at the awards ceremony were Poptain, Allanah, Adius Mtawarira, Kae Chaps, Mwenje Mathole and Charlie Kay.

The show paid tribute to some of the local artistes who passed, on including socialite Ginimbi, Soul Jah Luv, Moana, Scara, Prince Musarurwa and Calvin.