Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards nominees list out
Arts Correspondent
The nomination list for the 5th edition of the Star FM Listeners Choice Music Awards is out.
This year’s edition will be held online on May 3 and fans are expected to vote for their favourite artistes.
The show will run under the theme, “It’s All About the Artistes”.
Below is a full list of the nominees:
BEST HIP HOP SONG
Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
Mile – Rasta
Holy 10 – Mbuya Vana Munya
Voltz JT – Shamwari Yangu
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
BEST R & B SONG
Takura – Haarore
Kae Chaps – Gehena
Nyasha David – Ikoko
Innomuno – Good Intentions
Trevor Dongo – Love story
BEST NEWCOMER
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
Annatoria – Stay With Me
Mugaratia – Ndeyekwavo
Andrea The Vocalist – Uhambo
Cleo Arie – Jah Bless
BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO
Shasha – Ungowami
Roki – Moto
Chengeto Brown – Love You More
Nox – Stay With Me
Valee Music – Mali
BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA
Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa
Shasha – Ungowami
Valee Music – Mali
Charle Kay – Solo
Innomuno – Good Intentions
BEST PRODUCER
Nicky Genius – Lola
Vincent Goodbeats – Fire Emoji
Chiwedder – Gogoride
Nigel Nyangombe – Tangai Neni
Spirit Fingers – Team Hombe
BEST GOSPEL SONG
Janet Manyowa – Vaudze
Minister Michael Mahendere – Fambai Neni
Andre The Vocalist – Uhambo
Everton Mlalazi – Ndokutevera
Mambo Dhutere – Datan Na Kora
BEST DUO OR GROUP
Fusion 5 – Maria
The Vine – Imbirai Jehovah
The Unveiled – Hold On
Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya
Purple Pride – Musandikanganwe
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG
Enzo Ishall – Ahoyi
Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip
Quonfused – Kamunamato
Nutty O – Shoulder
Tocky Vibes – Chama
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Freeman – David and Goliath
Feli Nandi – Izwi
Minister Michael Mahendere – Getting Personal With God
Voltz JT – Life of Muvhimi
Baba Harare – Zimbabwean Giant
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Feli Nandi
Shasha
Janet Manyowa
Valee Music
Dorcas Moyo
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe
Jah Prayzah – Ticheneke
Mwenje Mathole – Shasha
Mary Anibal – Gogoride
Fusion 5 Mangwiro – Maria
BEST COLLABORATION
Ishan and Annatoria – Lola
Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji
Tammy Moyo and Soul Jah Love – Rudo
Quonfuzed and Bazookah – Kamunamato
Nyasha David and Takura – Ikoko
BEST MALE ARTISTE
Freeman
Takura
Kae Chaps
Leo Magozz
Holy 10
SONG OF THE YEAR
Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
Takura – Haarore
Ishan Feat Annatoria – Lola
Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
BEST AFRICAN POP
Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola
Ex-Q – Paya Paya
I Am King – Vibration
Gemma – Ava
Poptain – Team Hombe
BEST SUNGURA ARTISTE
Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe
Mark Ngwazi- Nharo Nezvinenharo
Sam Sando Hombe – Kukwatidza Gwati
Simon Mutambi – Uchatura Zvese
Romeo Gasa – Phone YaBaba Imhiripiri
