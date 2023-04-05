Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards nominees list out

Arts Correspondent

The nomination list for the 5th edition of the Star FM Listeners Choice Music Awards is out.

This year’s edition will be held online on May 3 and fans are expected to vote for their favourite artistes.

The show will run under the theme, “It’s All About the Artistes”.

Below is a full list of the nominees:

BEST HIP HOP SONG

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

Mile – Rasta

Holy 10 – Mbuya Vana Munya

Voltz JT – Shamwari Yangu

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

BEST R & B SONG

Takura – Haarore

Kae Chaps – Gehena

Nyasha David – Ikoko

Innomuno – Good Intentions

Trevor Dongo – Love story

BEST NEWCOMER

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

Annatoria – Stay With Me

Mugaratia – Ndeyekwavo

Andrea The Vocalist – Uhambo

Cleo Arie – Jah Bless

BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO

Shasha – Ungowami

Roki – Moto

Chengeto Brown – Love You More

Nox – Stay With Me

Valee Music – Mali

BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA

Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa

Shasha – Ungowami

Valee Music – Mali

Charle Kay – Solo

Innomuno – Good Intentions

BEST PRODUCER

Nicky Genius – Lola

Vincent Goodbeats – Fire Emoji

Chiwedder – Gogoride

Nigel Nyangombe – Tangai Neni

Spirit Fingers – Team Hombe

BEST GOSPEL SONG

Janet Manyowa – Vaudze

Minister Michael Mahendere – Fambai Neni

Andre The Vocalist – Uhambo

Everton Mlalazi – Ndokutevera

Mambo Dhutere – Datan Na Kora

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Fusion 5 – Maria

The Vine – Imbirai Jehovah

The Unveiled – Hold On

Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya

Purple Pride – Musandikanganwe

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG

Enzo Ishall – Ahoyi

Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip

Quonfused – Kamunamato

Nutty O – Shoulder

Tocky Vibes – Chama

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Freeman – David and Goliath

Feli Nandi – Izwi

Minister Michael Mahendere – Getting Personal With God

Voltz JT – Life of Muvhimi

Baba Harare – Zimbabwean Giant

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Feli Nandi

Shasha

Janet Manyowa

Valee Music

Dorcas Moyo



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe

Jah Prayzah – Ticheneke

Mwenje Mathole – Shasha

Mary Anibal – Gogoride

Fusion 5 Mangwiro – Maria

BEST COLLABORATION

Ishan and Annatoria – Lola

Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji

Tammy Moyo and Soul Jah Love – Rudo

Quonfuzed and Bazookah – Kamunamato

Nyasha David and Takura – Ikoko

BEST MALE ARTISTE

Freeman

Takura

Kae Chaps

Leo Magozz

Holy 10

SONG OF THE YEAR

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

Takura – Haarore

Ishan Feat Annatoria – Lola

Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

BEST AFRICAN POP

Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola

Ex-Q – Paya Paya

I Am King – Vibration

Gemma – Ava

Poptain – Team Hombe

BEST SUNGURA ARTISTE

Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe

Mark Ngwazi- Nharo Nezvinenharo

Sam Sando Hombe – Kukwatidza Gwati

Simon Mutambi – Uchatura Zvese

Romeo Gasa – Phone YaBaba Imhiripiri