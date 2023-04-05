  • Today Wed, 05 Apr 2023

Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards nominees list out

Star FM Listeners' Choice Awards nominees list out

Arts Correspondent

The nomination list for the 5th edition of the Star FM Listeners Choice Music Awards is out.

This year’s edition will be held online on May 3 and fans are expected to vote for their favourite artistes.

The show will run under the theme, “It’s All About the Artistes”.

Below is a full list of the nominees:

BEST HIP HOP SONG
Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
Mile – Rasta
Holy 10 – Mbuya Vana Munya
Voltz JT – Shamwari Yangu
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

 

BEST R & B SONG
Takura – Haarore
Kae Chaps – Gehena
Nyasha David – Ikoko
Innomuno – Good Intentions
Trevor Dongo – Love story

BEST NEWCOMER
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
Annatoria – Stay With Me
Mugaratia – Ndeyekwavo
Andrea The Vocalist – Uhambo
Cleo Arie – Jah Bless

BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO
Shasha – Ungowami
Roki – Moto
Chengeto Brown – Love You More
Nox – Stay With Me
Valee Music – Mali

BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA
Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa
Shasha – Ungowami
Valee Music – Mali
Charle Kay – Solo
Innomuno – Good Intentions

BEST PRODUCER
Nicky Genius – Lola
Vincent Goodbeats – Fire Emoji
Chiwedder – Gogoride
Nigel Nyangombe – Tangai Neni
Spirit Fingers – Team Hombe

BEST GOSPEL SONG
Janet Manyowa – Vaudze
Minister Michael Mahendere – Fambai Neni
Andre The Vocalist – Uhambo
Everton Mlalazi – Ndokutevera
Mambo Dhutere – Datan Na Kora

BEST DUO OR GROUP
Fusion 5 – Maria
The Vine – Imbirai Jehovah
The Unveiled – Hold On
Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya
Purple Pride – Musandikanganwe

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG
Enzo Ishall – Ahoyi
Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip
Quonfused – Kamunamato
Nutty O – Shoulder
Tocky Vibes – Chama

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Freeman – David and Goliath
Feli Nandi – Izwi
Minister Michael Mahendere – Getting Personal With God
Voltz JT – Life of Muvhimi
Baba Harare – Zimbabwean Giant

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Feli Nandi
Shasha
Janet Manyowa
Valee Music
Dorcas Moyo


BEST ALTERNATIVE
Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe
Jah Prayzah – Ticheneke
Mwenje Mathole – Shasha
Mary Anibal – Gogoride
Fusion 5 Mangwiro – Maria

BEST COLLABORATION
Ishan and Annatoria – Lola
Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji
Tammy Moyo and Soul Jah Love – Rudo
Quonfuzed and Bazookah – Kamunamato
Nyasha David and Takura – Ikoko

BEST MALE ARTISTE

Freeman

Takura

Kae Chaps

Leo Magozz

Holy 10

SONG OF THE YEAR

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

Takura – Haarore

Ishan Feat Annatoria – Lola

Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

 

BEST AFRICAN POP

Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola

Ex-Q – Paya Paya

I Am King – Vibration

Gemma – Ava

Poptain – Team Hombe

 

BEST SUNGURA ARTISTE

Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe

Mark Ngwazi- Nharo Nezvinenharo

Sam Sando Hombe – Kukwatidza Gwati

Simon Mutambi – Uchatura Zvese

Romeo Gasa – Phone YaBaba Imhiripiri

