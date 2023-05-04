Star FM Listener’s Choice Awards 2023 winners announced

Arts Reporter

Popular radio station Star FM yesterday held its fifth edition of the Star FM’s listeners’ choice awards via online platform.

The event, which was streamed live ran under the theme, “It’s All About the Artist”.

Event organisers said the reason for hosting the show online was to ensure that artistes benefit from the programme in line with this year’s theme “It’s all about the artist.”

“As Star FM, we are all about local artists, and this year, we focused on honouring and rewarding them,” Star FM head of Programming, Steve Vickers, said.

“We’ll be serving up a radio and online experience that features live performances from these amazing artists.”

The show was hosted by radio and television personality Erica Ndoro.

Below is the full list of winners:

SONG OF THE YEAR – Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

BEST FEMALE ARTIST – Feli Nandi

BEST MALE ARTIST – Freeman

BEST HIP HOP SONG – Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

BEST R & B SONG – Takura – Haarore

BEST NEWCOMER – Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO – Shasha – Ungowami

BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA – Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa

BEST PRODUCER – Nicky Genius – Lola

BEST GOSPEL SONG – Minister Michael Mahendere – Tangai Neni

BEST DUO OR GROUP – Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG – Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip

ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Freeman – David and Goliath

BEST ALTERNATIVE – Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe

BEST COLLABORATION – Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji

BEST AFRICAN POP – Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola

BEST SUNGURA ARTIST – Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza