Star FM Listener’s Choice Awards 2023 winners announced
Arts Reporter
Popular radio station Star FM yesterday held its fifth edition of the Star FM’s listeners’ choice awards via online platform.
The event, which was streamed live ran under the theme, “It’s All About the Artist”.
Event organisers said the reason for hosting the show online was to ensure that artistes benefit from the programme in line with this year’s theme “It’s all about the artist.”
“As Star FM, we are all about local artists, and this year, we focused on honouring and rewarding them,” Star FM head of Programming, Steve Vickers, said.
“We’ll be serving up a radio and online experience that features live performances from these amazing artists.”
The show was hosted by radio and television personality Erica Ndoro.
Below is the full list of winners:
SONG OF THE YEAR – Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
BEST FEMALE ARTIST – Feli Nandi
BEST MALE ARTIST – Freeman
BEST HIP HOP SONG – Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
BEST R & B SONG – Takura – Haarore
BEST NEWCOMER – Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO – Shasha – Ungowami
BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA – Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa
BEST PRODUCER – Nicky Genius – Lola
BEST GOSPEL SONG – Minister Michael Mahendere – Tangai Neni
BEST DUO OR GROUP – Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG – Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip
ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Freeman – David and Goliath
BEST ALTERNATIVE – Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe
BEST COLLABORATION – Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji
BEST AFRICAN POP – Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola
BEST SUNGURA ARTIST – Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza
