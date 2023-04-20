Star FM broadcasts from Chinhoyi Seven Heroes Monument

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zimpapers Radio Stations, Star FM and Platinum FM, gave a befitting tribute to the country’s liberation history and independence by broadcasting live from the iconic Seven Heroes Monument in Chinhoyi.

The 326 Express live broadcast follows a similar live set at the Mbuya Nehanda Statue in the heart of the capital, Harare.

Nestled on the site of the April 28, 1966 Chinhoyi battle which sparked the fire the ignited the Second Chimurenga, the Chinhoyi Seven Heroes Monument monument is now on the list of must visit tourist sites in Mashonaland West province.

Star FM programming Manager Mr Steve Vickers said the move to broadcast from the site was a way to mark Independence Day in a unique way.

“We wanted to celebrate Independence Day differently and give our listeners a unique experience at this iconic monument with its rich history,” said Mr Vickers.

“We have had a good partnership with the Museums and Monuments who have allowed us to broadcast from here (Seven Heroes Monument) after a similar live set at the Mbuya Nehanda Statue.”

The monument was opened to the public in 2019.

Going forward, he said, the station would continue to promote areas of cultural and historic importance.

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe Curator of archeology Mrs Nyararai Mundopa hailed Star FM for promoting the site.

“This move puts the Mashonaland West Heroes Acre on the spotlight and the country’s liberation heritage,” she said.

Outstanding works on the site include completion of information panels, connection of water to ablution facilities and road signs.

Chinhoyi University of Technology faculty of Tourism and Hospitality has also organised the annual Seven Heroes Marathon on April 28 as part of honouring the seven heroes and raising awareness on the monument.

The monument was constructed in honour of the Seven Heroes including Christopher Chatambudza, Godwin Manyerenyere, David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Godfrey Dube, Chubby Sawana and Simon Chimbodza Nyandoro who had a 12-hour shot out with Rhodesian forces.

This signalled the start of the 2nd Chimurenga.