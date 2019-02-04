Star FM Awards worth the wait

AND THE BIGGEST WINNER IS . . . DJ Ollah 7 shares a lighter moment with ExQ and wife

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

The inaugural Star FM 2019 Music Awards ceremony which took place last Friday night at Zimbali Lifestyle Centre in Greendale lived up to expectations as glitz, glamour and entertainment characterised the event.

Hosted by Star FM disc jockey Shingai Mokina affectionately known as DJ Mox, the awards were a star-studded affair meant to celebrate local musicians and their work in the past year.

The biggest winner for the night was rapper ExQ (Enock Munhenga) from Military Touch Movement (MTM), who scooped five awards.

The “Tsvigiri” hitmaker also took home US$1 000 cash, R10 000 spending money and a trip to South Africa courtesy of headline sponsors Impala Car Rentals.

ExQ won Best Male Artiste, Best Album, Best Afro-Pop Song, Best Collaboration and Most Played Song for “Nzenza”.

Jah Signal scooped the most prestigious award of the night — Song of the Year — for “Sweetie (Shinga Muroora)” and walked away with US$2 000 cash plus a holiday for two in South Africa.

Kudos to the organisers for a well-planned event which was highly attended, albeit strictly by invitation, and yes a first of its kind — an award show were all nominees get to get something and winners get cash prizes.

Internationally, it is acceptable for awards ceremonies to have a budget and to have attendance by invitation. The event saw Zim’s celebville stars who include Ginimbi, designer Daniella Allen, businessman Chamu Chiwanza, Jan-Jam CEO Cynthia Bizure-Sithole, Impala Car Rentals boss Thompson Dondo, Trish Carmen and Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Services Division General Manager Comfort Mbofana and his team, among others, leading in the VVIP and VIP area.

Celebrities, musicians and music promoters among others thronged the red carpet and were dressed to kill.

The stage itself was lit and since it’s just a baby, definitely it has a set a benchmark for future editions and definitely, who knows, they might invite an international or regional star to perform on the show?

Star FM broke the awards tradition, the school prize-giving day ceremony type. Everything went as planned from the stage, lightning to sound, not even a glitch.

Guests were treated to a cocktail before the ceremony soon after they rocked the red carpet which was hosted by Nonhlanhla Tutani, affectionately known as Miss V, Candy. The sitting arrangements were well planned and excuted, hence there were no mishaps.

But it was DJ Tamuka with his rare fashion combination of a suit and sneakers, who wowed the crowd.

Star FM’s Tariro Mazvarirwofa popularly known as Mai Judah, turned heads with her Jan-Jam dress which made many people “bow down”. The dress had a big bow-tie design style and could be compared to the Jennifer Lopez green Versace dress, she wore at the 42nd Grammy Award ceremony.

Biggest winner EX-Q could be the biggest loser on the fashion scene as he wore just a cardigan and jersey.

Considering that he always rocks when it comes tothe red carpet, maybe on this one he can get away with it as most rappers can pull his look.

Should we say, he wasn’t ready or he belittled himself thinking that he might not win or he wanted to be simple, but fashion at awards has its own set of rules?

Fashion blogger Lillan Madyara (Hollywood Lee) also tookthe red carpet by storm with her dress by Tapfumaneyi Munhenga (Coco) while Vimbai Zimuto pulled a “Wakanda queen tribe” designer dress style.

Comedian Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikoko wore a jumpsuit which did not go down well with some fans, but considering that it was music awards, one could be creative and wear what he or she feels comfortable in.

Other notable stars who shone include Stunner, Jah Prayzah, Cindy, Tammy, Phatisani, KVG and Davies Mugadza.

The organisers of the show too took the opportunity to honour the two music greats, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and Chiwoniso Maraire.

Mbofona presented the Special Award to Mtukudzi which was received by his manager Walter Wanyanya.

The late icon then received a posthumous thunderous round of applause for his role in the music industry before a moment of silence in honour of him was conducted.

They also played clips of the late icon which touched many hearts.

Upcoming musician Innocent Kufakunesu put up a scintillating performance as he dished out Tuku’s songs “Neria” and “Hear Me Lord”. Tammy Moyo later opened up for daughter of the late icon, Chiwoniso Maraire, Chengeto Brown, who sang, “Mai” in honour of her late mother.

Below is the full list of winners:

BEST AFRO POP SONG – ExQ – Nzenza

BEST COLLABORATION – Ex Q ft Freeman – Nzenza

BEST HOUSE SONG – Novuyo Sea Girl – AEIOU

BEST MALE ARTISTE – Ex Q

BEST SUNGURA SONG – Alick Macheso – Chikuru Kurarama

BEST GOSPEL SONG – Janet Manyowa – Tomutenda Nei

BEST RNB SONG – Takura – Can’t Get Over You

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG – Enzo Ishal – Kanjiva

BEST DUO/GROUP SONG – N.X.T – Gwalanga

BEST HIP HOP SONG – Gze – Sthubhai Kupratta

BEST SONG BY A ZIMBABWEAN IN THE DIASPORA – Kazz Mr Boomslang – Jolling

BEST PRODUCER – DJ Tamuka

BEST NEWCOMER – Enzo Ishall – Kanjiva

BEST ALBUM – Ex Q – Tseu Tseu

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE – Janet Manyowa

SONG OF THE YEAR – Jah Signal – Sweetie (Shinga Muroora)