Star FM announces Zimthulikazi Awards

Arts Reporter

Zimbabwe’s leading radio station, Star FM, has announced that it will be relaunching its music awards (previously known as the Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards) as the Zimtulikazi Music Awards during the ZIMFEST in Hertsfordshire, United Kingdom, on July 27 and 28, 2024.

Making the announcement, General Manager for the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, Comfort Mbofana said the awards are a celebration of local music as championed every July (mtulikazi in Ndebele) by the radio station.

“For the last eight years, we have dedicated the month of July to exclusively rotate Zimbabwean music on the station and it is only fitting that we move the awards to the end of that month,” he said.

Star FM was appointed ZIMFEST’s official radio partner earlier this year. ZIMFEST is a popular annual music festival that attracts thousands of Zimbabweans resident in the United Kingdom.

The Zimtulikazi Awards have 18 categories, including the People’s Choice Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award which is given to individuals who would have significantly contributed to different aspects of the sector.

Star FM will be broadcasting live from the ZIMFEST 2024 venue.

Artists like Sulumani Chimbetu, Winky D and Feli Nandi, among others, will feature at the event.

The station is expected to call for nominations this week.