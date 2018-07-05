Stanbic responds to clients

Harare. — Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has responded to requests by its clients in the capital to add Harare City Council as a biller on its digital platforms for ease of settling bills. Head of Personal and Business banking Partson Mahatchi said since last Thursday, Harare customers are now able to pay their Harare City Council bills using the mobile banking platform.

“I would like to confirm that Harare City Council has been added onto our payment merchants list on mobile banking, and we are delighted to share this development with our customers,” he said.

“Since we introduced Bulawayo and Gweru city councils on our mobile banking platform, there had been a lot of requests from our clients who have interests in the capital city to add City of Harare.

“The plans to do so had already been laid out and we were working tirelessly to ensure that we deliver an efficient functionality. The digital platform can verify the customer’s City of Harare account details to ensure that they are paying into an account which belongs to them. Once payment has gone through, the City of Harare account is automatically updated in real-time.”

Stanbic Bank has seen a lot of growth in digital banking technologies and has become a force to be reckon with in the industry.

The bank managed to introduce Kwese TV payments on their mobile banking platform just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to life.

In a study done by McKinsey and Company on the European Banking industry, on automation, banks can realise cost reductions for the customer in a range of internal processes through careful deployment of work-flow tools and self-servicing capabilities for customers and staff.

These results have also proven to be true in the African context where the cost of carrying out transactions online has relatively lowered customer expenses in terms of time and travelling to bank branches.

“Our aim is to become a highly digital bank for the benefit of our customers. Times are changing and with it, the needs of the people are evolving. If we can eliminate a lot of manual interventions and reduce the time and money customers spend doing financial transactions, then we are headed on the correct path,” said Mahatchi. — New Ziana.