Stakeholders welcome new PG appointment

ZIMBABWEANS from all walks of life have welcomed the appointment of Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new Prosecutor-General, saying it was a step in the right direction in empowering women and ensuring gender equality.

Her appointment comes shortly after President Mnangagwa appointed Mrs Virginia Mabiza as the country’s first ever female Attorney-General.

Justice Matanda-Moyo, who has been at the helm of ZACC since May 2019, takes over from Mr Kumbirai Hodzi who held the position from 2019 until his resignation on medical grounds last year.

Since then, Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa has been acting Prosecutor-General.

Justice Matanda-Moyo’s appointment is with immediate effect.

Legal practitioner Advocate Melissa Dinha said the appointment was encouraging as the participation of women is key to national development.

“It is a sign of progression in the country and will undoubtedly inspire and propel many women in Zimbabwe not to shy away from leadership roles but to engage themselves in nation-building. “The participation of women in nation-building is an important and vital ingredient in the success of any nation,” said Adv Dinha.

Another legal practitioner, Advocate Brighton Masilo said: “We want to thank President Mnangagwa for appointing the first-ever woman to the position of Prosecutor-General.

“This is a right step in the promotion of the justice delivery system in the country. She is not a novice in the legal fraternity, she has occupied several high positions.”

Former Norton legislator, Mr Temba Mliswa, described the appointment as “sweet news to the ears”.

“The appointment of Justice Matanda-Moyo as the new Prosecutor-General is really sweet news to the ears.

“She thoroughly deserves it; the Iron Lady and fighter of corruption,” he said.

Mr Mliswa added that Justice Matanda-Moyo perfectly blended with President Mnangagwa’s “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” philosophy.

“As the new Prosecutor-General she will indeed make a mark as she cannot be intimidated.

“These are the types of people vanovaka nyika (who build a country) not those who destroy. Her appointment is a true ace card rakandwa (put forward),” he said.

A street vendor, Ms Kaity Zvinonzwa, said she was proud to be a woman as Justice Matanda-Moyo’s appointment showed that women too, can occupy positions of power.

“I sell airtime and sweets here but my colleague here sells newspapers. So when I saw the story on The Herald’s front page, I was so happy as if I was the one that had been appointed.

“Her appointment just shows that women can make it through hard work and perseverance,” said Ms Zvinonzwa.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @Milanzi144, also praised the appointment of women into top positions, saying it was evidence that women also have the capacity to lead.

Another X user said the appointment was well deserved as Justice Matanda-Moyo had been doing a great job in her previous posting.

Justice Matanda-Moyo has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a magistrate, State advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State counsel, and a member of the criminal division of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme courts.